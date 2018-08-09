ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A man faces a number of criminal charges after police say he was involved in a violent domestic Friday night.

Officers responded to the call on Regalwood Drive around 9:30 p.m.

They say Matthew Meyer, 32, of Orchard Park, damaged vehicles and other property.

Police say Meyer got into a verbal argument with his wife and then became violent, allegedly throwing a laptop into a large screen TV and overturning multiple pieces of furniture. Meyer is also accused of pushing and choking his wife.

Officers say Meyer then went into the basement, got a shotgun, got into his pickup truck and rammed into another vehicle parked in the driveway before then driving his truck through the garage door.

Police say Meyer walked from the scene without the gun. Officers found and arrested him a short distance away without any problems.

He is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, reckless endangerment, harassment, and two counts of felony criminal mischief.

Meyer was arraigned in Orchard Park Court and released with orders to stay away from the property.

The victim had minor injuries and didn't need medical attention.

© 2018 WGRZ