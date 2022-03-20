Man pulled from burning vehicle after Niagara County crash faces charges

The driver was charged with was DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign, plus other vehicle and traffic violations after a crash in the Town of Cambria.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A man was pulled from his burning vehicle by Niagara County Sheriff’s Office personnel after a crash early Sunday in the Town of Cambria.

The driver was later charged with was driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign, plus other vehicle and traffic violations.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Upper Mountain Road and Shawnee Road, where officers on the scene found 24-year-old Aaron J. Judd of Lockport in the vehicle.

People who called the Niagara County Communications Center about the crash unsuccessfully tried to pull Judd from the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, damage to the vehicle from the crash presented a challenge in getting Judd out.

Officers who arrived at the scene used a fire extinguisher to try and put out the fire, then used a tool to break windows to gain access to the vehicle.

That's when Niagara County Sheriff’s Office was able to pull Judd to safety, before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Pekin Fire Company extinguished the fire.

Tri-Community Ambulance evaluated Judd at the scene, before he was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for possible injuries.

The sheriff's office said Judd's vehicle was heading north on Shawnee Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Upper Mountain Road. The vehicle then went 30 feet into the air, over a ditch, struck a tree, then continued another 200 yards before coming to a stop.