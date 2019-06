BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver who went the wrong way on the 33 that resulted in a crash back in October could spend seven years in prison.

30-year-old Rodney Borden Junior plead guilty to vehicular assault on Friday.

Police say his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was almost four times the legal limit when he went the wrong way up the expressway and hit another car head-on, seriously hurting the woman driving it.

Borden will be sentenced in August.