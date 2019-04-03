BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to stealing from the Boys and Girls Club of Western New York.

Vern Lockridge is charged with one count of grand larceny, which is a felony. He pleaded guilty to the highest charge cited in the indictment before Judge James F. Bargnesi.

Operating under the name Close2daedge Technology, Inc., Lockridge admitting to stealing $32,550 from the Boys and Girls Club of Western New York. He failed to supply 42 laptops as part of a state grant awarded to the organization to purchase laptops for children's use.

Lockridge faces up to seven years in prison. He will be sentenced May 7 at 9:30 a.m.