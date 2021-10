Gregory A. Roy pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Gregory A. Roy pleaded guilty to charges relating to the 2018 killing of Rudy Rockett.

Roy was indicted and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded guilty to both these charges.

Sentencing will be held on Dec. 2.