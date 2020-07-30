Man pleads guilty to robbing two WNY banks, attempting to rob a third, in less than a week

32-year-old Michael Tyo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Brighton and Buffalo and attempting to rob one in Niagara Falls over four days in August of 2019.

Michael Tyo, of Liverpool, in Onondaga County near Syracuse, has pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, the U.S. Western District of New York court announced Thursday.

Tyo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Tyo first robbed two Citizens Bank locations within Tops Markets.

The first robbery happened on August 24, 2019 at the Tops on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton near Rochester.

He gave the bank teller a note that said read in part: “if I even glimpse a dye-pack I will not hesitate to elevate the situation and you will be the first casualty.”

The note also said, “if I happen to get caught because of you, when I get out of prison, I will systematically destroy you and the people you love the most.”

The bank teller handed over the money and Tyo fled the bank. He then attempted to rob another bank three days later, at the Tops on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. In that case, he also gave the teller a note, demanding $50 and $100 bills and threatening that he would use his gun.

This teller also handed over money and Tyo fled again.

On that same day, August 27, Tyo then tried to rob Key Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

This time, when he gave the teller a note, the teller told Tyo they were having computer problems, and Tyo was unable to get any money.