Man pleads guilty to physically, sexually assaulting workers at Buffalo counseling center and assaulting deputies while in custody

Last week, 45-year-old Bilal Wright pleaded guilty to four counts in an indictment against him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges against him for crimes committed while employed at a counseling center and for assaults committed against deputies while he was in custody awaiting trial.

Last week, 45-year-old Bilal Wright pleaded guilty to four counts in an indictment against him.

In March of 2022, Wright assaulted a counselor during an appointment at the Main Street location of Spectrum Health and Human Services. He threw a computer monitor, punched the victim in the head, and hit the victim with a chair.

Despite another employee trying to keep Wright in the office, Wright escaped and while leaving ran into a female employee in a stairwell. There Wright pushed her to the floor, causing her to hit her head. Wright then subjected her to sexual contact before other employees were able to intervene.

Wright was initially arraigned on assault charges. He pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” felonies).

When he pleaded guilty to this crime, he also pleaded guilty to charges relating to crimes he committed while in the Erie County Holding Center.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia released the following statement:

“While incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center, Bilal Wright assaulted Deputies and other incarcerated individuals. He threw punches at my Deputies several times, causing injuries and hospitalization. Wright also delivered an unprovoked head-butt to the face of an incarcerated individual at the holding center.”

Wright’s guilty pleas and potential sentences totaling 28 years in state prison will protect our community from this violent felon. However, I believe his conduct will continue for the foreseeable future while incarcerated in a state prison. Unfortunately, prison administrators have few options to discipline him and to keep the facility safe since the HALT act was implemented.”

The Erie County Holding Center and our community will be safer when Wright is transferred out of my custody, but the problems will continue for the next 28 years, just in a different facility.”

When Wright pleaded guilty for the initial charges, he also pleaded guilty to three counts of assault in the second degree for different incidents that took place while he was in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.