BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.

Andre Rounds admitted to shooting and killing 22-year-old Ronald Miles back in 2018. The shooting happened on Grimes Street in the city of Buffalo.

Rounds faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He remains remanded without bail.

A judge will sentence him next month.

