Jeremy Wright could spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to a deadly shooting in Allentown.

Wright pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the murder of Saleem Merukeb. Prosecutors say Wright shot and killed the 37-year-old after they got into a fight near the intersection of Allen and Delaware in November 2017.

Wright could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

