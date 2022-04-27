Man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping for June incident

Prosecutors say Hiram Rivera, 44, abducted a woman from her home last June in the Village of Silver Creek and led New York State Police on a chase.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday said 44-year-old Hiram Rivera pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping.

Prosecutors say the Dunkirk man abducted a woman from her home last June in the Village of Silver Creek and led New York State Police on a chase. They say it came to an end when the driver crashed in the Town of Collins.

Police say Rivera then dragged the woman into a wooded area and held her against her will. He was arrested three hours later.

Rivera faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced as a second violent felony offender at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7.