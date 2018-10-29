BUFFALO, NY-- An Eden man has admitted to a crime connected to a Hamburg home that burned down more than a year ago.

Nicholas Harms pleaded guilty to attempted burglary Monday just before his trial was supposed to begin.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Harms was found near the scene of the fire last August with a debit card and other things stolen from the home.

A family barely escaped that home by jumping out of a second story window.

Harms could get seven years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

