Man pleads guilty in crash that injured passenger, Buffalo Police officers

Andre Goldsmith, 31, pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 15 years in prison for a 2018 crash that caused serious injuries to three people, including two Buffalo Police Housing Unit officers.

Andre Goldsmith, 31, pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted assault.

On December 23, 2018, a BPD patrol pulled him over for a traffic stop at East Ferry and Wohlers Avenue. When officers approached the stopped vehicle, Goldsmith took off at a high rate of speed.

A Buffalo Police Housing Unit patrol was parked on East Ferry at the time and heard the call for the speeding driver. The officer turned on his overhead lights and tried to make a three-point turn when he was rear-ended by Goldsmith's vehicle. Goldsmith's vehicle hit a fire hydrant and light pole, ending up wedged between another light pole and an entrance to True Bethel Baptist Church.

Goldsmith's passenger suffered two broken ankles which required surgery. One of the Housing Unit officers injured his neck and shoulder and was off of work for several months. The other officer suffered injuries to his neck and back, which have kept him from returning to work. Goldsmith was not hurt.