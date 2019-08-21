BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Celoron, N.Y., pleaded guilty on Wednesday to leading a drug organization, according to the office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Sigfredo Martinez, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, and faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison. Martinez also faces a maximum penalty of life in prison as well as a $10 million fine.

U.S. attorneys say Martinez led a Jamestown-area drug ring in 2016, which included heroin and cocaine.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.

RELATED: Jamestown woman arrested after child found wandering the streets

RELATED: Buffalo police, fire respond to downtown chimney collapse

RELATED: Buffalo woman faces charges after rollover crash, police chase