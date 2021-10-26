40-year-old man pleads guilty to Orchard Park home invasion

Albert J. Webber of Wayne County pleaded guilty to one count attempted burglary.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Wayne County man pleaded guilty Monday to unlawfully entering the home of elderly couple who his co-defendant previously worked for.

Albert J. Webber, 40, of Lyons pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the first degree, a class C felony.

Investigators said Webber entered the home of a couple in Orchard Park in August 2019 and 1 a.m. with Anthony R. Busch, 41, of Town of Tonawanda, who previously worked for the couple as a home improvement contractor.

Webber allegedly pointed a gun at the woman while demanding she hand over her possessions, according to investigators. Webber was linked to the case through forensic evidence.

Busch previously pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the second degree (a class C felony), one count of burglary in the third degree (a class D felony) and one count of grand larceny in the third degree (a class D felony). In July 2020, he received a determinate sentence of seven years in prison.