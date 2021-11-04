Man pleaded guilty to fatal shooting in Buffalo in 2018

Jose Crespo Garcia, 26, of Puerto Rico pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday for shooting that killed John Shelton, Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Thursday to charges for fatally shooting a man in Buffalo in 2018.

Jose Crespo Garcia, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class "B" violent felony). Jury selection was scheduled to begin for his upcoming trial on Friday.

Investigators say that on Aug. 28, 2018, Crespo Garcia intentionally shot shot 28-year-old John Shelton, Jr. after a dispute. The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. near the Shaffer Village housing complex in Buffalo.

Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

In March of 2020 Crespo Garcia was arrest in Niagara Falls.