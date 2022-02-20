Man listed in serious condition after Buffalo shooting

Police say the man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was listed in serious condition. Police say the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition after he was shot early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Ferry-Fillmore officers were called to the 100 block of Urban Street, just east of Fillmore Avenue, around 2 a.m. Police detectives say the man was shot on the 100 block of French Street, which is the next street north.

Police say the man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition. Police say the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.