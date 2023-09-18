Man injured after falling into pit at Bills' stadium construction site

Erie County Sheriff's say ECC security was flagged down by a concerned citizen after witnessing a person in distress.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A man suffered multiple injuries after falling into a construction pit at the site of the new Bills stadium.

Erie County Sheriff's say ECC security was flagged down by a concerned citizen after witnessing a person in distress. When security arrived, they found the man naked and covered in human excrement.

When the security officers approached the man, police say the man ran toward an area of the construction site that was being excavated. They say the man climbed a 10-foot fence and fell into a tiered level of the construction pit. They say he then got up and started running again and fell a second time, this time into the pit.

Security called the Erie County Sheriff's Office and EMS to help rescue the man. Deputies, EMS, and volunteer firefighters were able to rescue the man and take him to the hospital. First to ECMC, and then he was later transferred to Buffalo General with multiple injuries.

The Erie County Undersheriff, William Cooley, said the man told them at the scene that he had taken cocaine, LSD, and marijuana prior to the incident.