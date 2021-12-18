Man in serious condition after Dartmouth Avenue shooting

A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue, just west of Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot Saturday night south of the University at Buffalo South Campus, on Dartmouth Avenue.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue, just west of Bailey Avenue. Police said Northeast District officers responded to the scene.

The man's injuries were considered serious in nature. It is not known at this time where the man was treated.

Buffalo Police are asking anyone who has information on the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.