BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man in Batavia has been charged with rape and sexual abuse, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Police say 19-year-old Hezekiah Burch was arrested after incidents that spanned a month involving a child less than 15 years old. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sex abuse, and one count of first-degree attempted sex abuse.