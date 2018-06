BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo man has been hospitalized following a shooting near Genesee and Herman streets Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m., and found a 36-year-old Buffalo man had been shot.

The man was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear serious in nature, according to police.

They're asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

