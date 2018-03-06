TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. — One man was hurt by a bullet that ricocheted after someone fired a shot during a large fight.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident on Packard Road Sunday morning just after 2 a.m.

Several people called 911 about a large fight in progress at 6000 Packard Road.

An investigation showed multiple shots were fired and one person was hit by a ricochet.

According to the Sheriff's Office, that victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Niagara County Criminal Investigation Bureau is now investigating the incident.

