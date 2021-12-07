Man gets 20 years behind bars for 2018 fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A native of Puerto Rico will spend the next 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of another man following a dispute.

Crespo Garcia pleaded guilty last month to one count of manslaughter for the death of 28-year-old John Shelton, Jr. the day jury selection was set to begin in his trial. The shooting took place near the Shaffer Village housing complex in Buffalo the night of August 28, 2018.