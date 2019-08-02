HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man is accused of breaking into a vehicle after he was caught sleeping in it.

On Thursday, Hamburg Police say a resident got into her vehicle to head to work. She told police she noticed somethings out of sort, but continued on stopping for coffee. It was then the woman noticed some change she left in her car for coffee was missing and that there were items in the vehicle that did not belong to her.

She contacted Hamburg Police and was told by the dispatcher to come to the station to fill out a report. An officer came out to look for potential evidence and discovered a man sleeping in the cargo area of the woman's vehicle. The woman did not know the man was there.

The suspect, Gregory Victor, 23, is charged with petit larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was arraigned in court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $2.500 bail.