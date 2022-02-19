Man found dead Saturday morning on Northland Avenue

A city spokesperson said Buffalo Police officers were called to the 100 block Northland Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a 'person down.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was found dead Saturday morning on Northland Avenue, prompting a Buffalo Police investigation.

A city spokesperson said Buffalo Police officers were called to the 100 block Northland Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a 'person down.' When they arrived, police found a man who was dead.

Buffalo Police are now attempting to identify the man, and they say his death "appears suspicious" in nature.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information on the man's death is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.