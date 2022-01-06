Man found dead after welfare check in Niagara Falls; homicide investigation launched

Niagara Falls Police say a man was found dead when they entered a first-floor apartment on Hyde Park Boulevard. A woman there also had serious injuries.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A welfare check in Niagara Falls has turned into a homicide investigation.

Niagara Falls Police say a man was found dead when they entered a first-floor apartment on the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard on Wednesday. A woman there also had serious injuries, according to police.

The woman was first taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then was taken to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.

Niagara Falls Police say they had been called to the apartment around 12:15 p.m. for a welfare check. Once they arrived, they said they saw evidence that a person inside might have been injured.

An investigation is under way.