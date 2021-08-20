Man facing several charges following Niagara Falls burglary

Michael Miranda has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief following a Friday morning incident.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man is facing several charges following a burglary early Friday morning in the City of Niagara Falls.

According to a city spokesperson, just after 2 a.m. an officer from the Niagara Falls Police Department was patrolling the 400th block of 5th Street when they saw a suspicious man carrying a white box. When the officer went to confront the man, he allegedly dropped the box and proceeded to flee the officer on foot.

The man, identified as Michael Miranda, was located a short time later after officers formed a perimeter around the area. In addition, officers determined that a business in the area had been burglarized.