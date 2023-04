Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Babcock Neighborhood of the city.

Officers tell 2 On Your Side, a 28-year-old man from Lackawanna arrived at ECMC around 2:30 this morning with a gunshot wound. He was shot in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue, near Bailey and Clinton Street.