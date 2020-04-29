BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing seven years in prison for allegedly falsely reporting an incident, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office says William Gray, 59, allegedly made a 911 call on April 15 around 12:40 p.m., reporting a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

While a Buffalo Police officer was responding to the call with emergency lights flashing, the officer collided with another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue.

The officer, two people in the other vehicle, and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital. All but one pedestrian were treated and released.

One of the pedestrians, a 29-year-old female, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Gray was arraigned on one count of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, which is a class D felony. He was released on his own recognizance.

Gray is scheduled to return to court on Friday, June 26 for a felony hearing.

