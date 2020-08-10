Man charged with hate crime following Hertel Ave. protest is a no-show in court

Michael Cremen, 47, of Franklinville, is charged with harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and a hate crime charge of menacing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man charged with a hate crime during a protest on Hertel Avenue did not show up to court for his arraignment.

According to a complaint filed with Buffalo Police, Cremen and another man were in the middle of the street at the intersection of Hertel and Parkside, using racial slurs and threatening the protesters. At one point, the complaint say, he displayed a knife and pushed one of the protesters. It's also alleged that he could be heard shouting the n-word.

Cremen was scheduled to appear at 9:30am in Buffalo City Court. When he didn't show, the judge issued a new date for him to appear.

Erie County DA John Flynn says he received a concerning email from someone believed to be Cremen. He read a portion of that email, which was dated October 6 to the media:



I will not be compelled by any means to violate my conscious.

Therefore I will not wear a mask to any court proceeding or attend any court proceeding in which any person involved is wearing a face mask.

If you do issue a warrant for my arrest it is unlawful and please understand that anyone that approaches my person, wife or property, especially armed, wearing a badge and/or face mask, I consider to be a very dangerous threat to my life and my lord will severely punish those in violation of his order of protection over my life.



"It's clear from his communication that one: he's not coming to court today" said Flynn. "And two- the reason why I say this and publicly talk about this is about I'm concerned for public safety for him and anyone around him. I'm concerned for any law enforcement officer that does go to his house. And therefore I want that known publicly for every law enforcement agency to be concerned about him which I will communicate to them directly, but I want that known to the public as well that I have a serious concern about the public safety surrounding this individual here."

Flynn plans to ask a judge to issue a warrant for Cremen to appear in court.

"Even though the new bail reform says that you have to wait 48 hours and give someone 48 hours to come back to court," Flynn said. "I understand the bail reform law says that. There's also a provision in the bail law that says that if you have advanced notice or you know that someone's willfully not coming to court you don't have to wait the 48 hours. It's right there in the statute."

WARNING: Video contains offensive language