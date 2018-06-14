BUFFALO, NY — A 25-year-old man is accused of driving while intoxicated when he hit a school bus Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 7:40 a.m. at Brinkman Avenue and Doat Street.

One child on the bus was injured in the incident.

After the man's vehicle hit the rear of the bus, the driver allegedly attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect a short time later at Bailey Avenue & Walden Avenue, thanks to the help of citizens.

He was charged with DWI, resisting arrest, obstruction and vehicle and traffic violations.

