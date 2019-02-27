NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man is in jail without bail, accused of assault and rape in Niagara Falls.

Police arrested Eduardo E. Rodriguez and charged him with first-degree assault and first-degree rape following an incident Saturday evening.

Rodriguez was arraigned Wednesday morning.

Authorities will release more details at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

A previous version of this story said the incident in question occurred at the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Police now say that was not the case.

