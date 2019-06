BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Grand Jury has charged a Buffalo man for a murder last summer inside an East side auto repair shop.

Michael Jenkins, Jr., 32, was shot multiple times on September 1, 2018 inside the business located on East Ferry St. near Ernst Avenue. He died from his injuries.

James Robbs, 36, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He's currently being held without bail and faces 25-years-to-life in prison if convicted.