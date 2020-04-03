BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police arrested a man for random attacks inside and outside a convenience store.

Police say Carlos Cherry, 39, was inside the Sunrise Market on Michigan Avenue and William Street on Monday afternoon when he got into an argument with a store clerk.

Police say as Cherry left he hit a female customer before assaulting a 14-year-old male outside the store. The teen, identified by his parents to 2 On Your Side as Sajaad Habeeb, suffered a broken jaw.

Habeeb's mother told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that her son had just got off a bus from school and was walking home when he was attacked.

The teen had to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Cherry was apprehended on Genesee Street in Buffalo. He is charged with felony assault for the attack on the teen. Charges are pending regarding the incident on the female patron.

Police believe the suspect suffers from mental illness.

Habeeb Family

RELATED: Armed robbery in East Aurora: Police asking for public's assistance

RELATED: Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal shooting

RELATED: Victim killed in Guilford Street fire identified