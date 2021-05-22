x
Man charged in fatal shooting on Albany street

ALBANY, N.Y. — Police say a 21-year-old man was charged in a shooting on an Albany street that left one man dead and five others wounded.

Jhajuan Sabb was scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder in the Friday afternoon shooting. It could not immediately be determined if the resident of nearby Schenectady had a lawyer.

Police responding the scene of the drive-by shooting found a 35-year-old man in the road with a fatal gunshot wound in his back.

Five other men ranging in age from 21 to 29 years old came into local hospitals with gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

