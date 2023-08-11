Man charged in connection with Main Street homicide

Savon Stewart, 29, of no permanent address, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this week in Buffalo.

Officers were called to a report of a unresponsive woman in the 3400 block of Main Street on August 7. The woman, identified as Jena Macdiarmid, 37, of Buffalo, was found dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives arrested Stewart following their investigation.