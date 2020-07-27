Man charged, horse hurt in Amish buggy rollover in Chautauqua County

Sheriff's deputies allege that an 18-year-old operated the buggy while intoxicated. None of the passengers were hurt.

PANAMA, N.Y. — An Amish buggy rollover in Chautauqua County resulted in an injured horse and a list of charges for an 18-year-old man.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says sheriff's deputies spotted an Amish buggy operating in a reckless manner shortly past 1 a.m. Sunday on Goshen Road in the Town of Harmony.

They say the buggy went through a stop sign before trying to turn onto Rock Hill Road at an excessive speed, causing the buggy to roll onto its side.

The passengers were thrown from the buggy and onto the road, and the horse suffered multiple injuries. None of the passengers were hurt.

Sheriff's deputies allege that Adam W. Byler, 18, of Panama operated the buggy while intoxicated and that one of the passengers was under the age of 17 years old.

Byler was charged with driving/torturing an animal, four counts of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.