TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 51-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the death of a woman Tuesday night.

Mario Turner, Senior appeared in the Town of Tonawanda Court Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the woman was found dead inside a home on Dumas Place Tuesday. Investigators tell us they were initially investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Turner has two prior felonies. He is being held without bond.

The suspect is set to appear in court on Monday, May 6.

