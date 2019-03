BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Buffalo man has been charged after allegedly making a terroristic threat against Medaille College on Monday.

Quon Alls is being accused of posing a threat against the college and its' students on Twitter.

Buffalo Police was notified about the threat and identified the suspect.

Alls has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a class D felony. If convicted, Alls faces a maximum of seven years in prison.