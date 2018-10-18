BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 46-year-old northern New York man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for transporting hundreds of thousands of contraband cigarettes two years ago.

The U.S. attorney's office in Buffalo says Ian Tarbell, of Hogansburg in Franklin County, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 15 months in prison. Tarbell was convicted of possession of contraband cigarettes.

Authorities say Tarbell was driving a rental truck in Pembroke in Genesee County in February when he was pulled over by sheriff's deputies. Police say the truck contained more than 900,000 unstamped and untaxed cigarettes.

Tarbell was hauling the tobacco from the St. Regis Indian Reservation on the U.S.-Canada border to the Seneca Nation of Indians in western New York.

