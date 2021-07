Buffalo Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and that the man who was shot arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. and that the man who was shot arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle. They say they are looking into whether the shooting happened on Koons Avenue.

The man's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.