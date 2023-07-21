Man arrested in connection to thefts of South Buffalo business, church

A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to recent South Buffalo thefts of a business and a church charity box.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to recent South Buffalo thefts of a business and a church charity box.

Buffalo Police identified 21-year-old Nicholas Marinaro as the suspect responsible for both burglaries. The alleged incidents happened July 17 at a business on the 2100 block of Seneca Street, and July 19 at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church on Macamley Street.

The owner of the business reported "a burglary, theft of food, and interior damage to his business." Police said that at the church, money was taken from a charity box.

Police said Marinaro was in possession of a crack pipe and a small amount of heroin when he was taken into custody.

The charges Marinaro face include two felony counts of burglary, one felony count of criminal mischief, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, one misdemeanor count of petit larceny, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.