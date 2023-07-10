Lockport man arrested for kidnapping and sexual abuse

A Lockport man has been arrested for kidnapping and sexual abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara County man is facing several charges including kidnapping and sexual abuse.

James P. Wilson, 71, of Lockport is charged with Burglary 1st degree, Kidnapping 2nd degree, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, Menacing 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree.

A New York State Trooper working out of South Lockport responded to a report of a possible gun shot call, but after further investigation found the 911 caller had heard a noise believed to be a gun shot which created a hole in the ceiling at a Robinson Road apartment complex in Lockport.

Troopers, with the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, located Wilson in the apartment with a woman who he allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused her while holding her at gunpoint.