Man arrested in connection to May shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on May 24 on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jose Martinez, 31, faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

Martinez was arrested Tuesday. Afterward, Buffalo Police personnel with the Gun Violence Unit Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on the 200 block of Prospect Avenue, where they found a defaced handgun.

The person who was shot on May 24, a 30-year-old man from Buffalo, was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center, police said.