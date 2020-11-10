Man arrested in Bemus Point after allegedly driving while ability impaired with 3 children in car

A Chautauqua County man was arrested in Bemus Point on Friday. Police say he was allegedly under the influence of marijuana. Three minors were in the vehicle.

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — A Sinclairville man was arrested Friday for driving while ability impaired, under Leandra's Law.

Police say the man was determined to be under the influence of marijuana and had been driving a car with three minor children as passengers. The police placed the three children in the care of a sober third party.

State troopers say they pulled over Chad Clark, 31, for a traffic violation on Bemus-Ellery Road, and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Troopers say he was arrested after failing the tests.

Clark was taken to UPMC Hospital in Jamestown for a blood test, then to the State Police in Jamestown. A drug recognition expert determined through an evaluation that Clark was under the influence of marijuana.