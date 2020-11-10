Man arrested in Bemus Point after allegedly driving while ability impaired with 3 children in car

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — A Sinclairville man was arrested Friday for driving while ability impaired, under Leandra's Law.
Police say the man was determined to be under the influence of marijuana and had been driving a car with three minor children as passengers. The police placed the three children in the care of a sober third party.
State troopers say they pulled over Chad Clark, 31, for a traffic violation on Bemus-Ellery Road, and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Troopers say he was arrested after failing the tests.
Clark was taken to UPMC Hospital in Jamestown for a blood test, then to the State Police in Jamestown. A drug recognition expert determined through an evaluation that Clark was under the influence of marijuana.
At the State Police in Jamestown, Clark was processed, issued tickets, and released. He will appear in Ellery Town Court in the future.