Man arrested for trespassing at Fantasy Island Amusement Park

Troopers say Dennis Yelin of Amherst was allegedly seen climbing a fence and entering the closed amusement park on Tuesday.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at Fantasy Island Amusement Park on Grand Island.

Troopers say Dennis Yelin of Amherst was allegedly seen climbing a fence and entering the closed amusement park on Tuesday. Yelin was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree and transported to the State Police Barracks in Grand Island for processing.