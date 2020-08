State Police say the theft of the flag was recorded by Quarry Hill Estates Mobile Home Park in Akron.

AKRON, N.Y. — On Friday, State Police say they arrested an Akron man for allegedly stealing a US flag from the office of a mobile home park.

Eric D. Bulmahn, 55, was arrested for petit larceny for allegedly stealing a U.S. flag valued at $30.

State Police say the theft of the flag was recorded by Quarry Hill Estates Mobile Home Park in Akron.