MEDINA, N.Y. — A Genesee County man was arrested on Monday by the Medina Police Department after making two separate threats toward the Medina Central School District.

Eric Mcgill, 35, was charged with disorderly conduct as well as a felony for making terroristic threats.

The Medina Senior High School followed lock down procedures on June 13, after Mcgill called school officials and threatened to cause a disturbance.

Mcgill complied with police when he arrived at the school parking lot and left the school grounds peacefully.

On Monday Mcgill called the high school again, this time threatening physical harm to various school officials and other individuals associated with the Medina Central School District.

Mcgill was taken into custody after the second incident, and his bail has been set at $50 thousand cash or $100 thousand bond. He is scheduled to appear at court in the Town of Shelby on June 20 for further proceedings.

The Town of Shelby has issued an order of protection, prohibiting Mcgill from having any contact with school officials or returning to the school premises.

