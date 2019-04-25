BOSTON, N.Y. — A man is facing a long list of charges after he was found drunk driving on his ATV without a license.

On April 24, the Erie County Sheriff's Office says people at an apartment complex in Boston complained about a man in the hallway.

When deputies showed up, they found Timothy Schuler, 49, of Cheektowaga. Investigators say he had driven there drunk on his ATV. Schuler told deputies that he drove the ATV on multiple surface roads to get to the apartment complex.

Schuler is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle (felony), driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor), and vehicle and traffic law infractions. His license was revoked after a D.W.I. conviction in 2005.

The man was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and later released.