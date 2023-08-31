Man arrested for allegedly sinking a vessel near Rochester in Lake Ontario

A Rochester man has been arrested after he destroyed and sank a vessel.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in Rochester, who is a Ukrainian national currently living in the area, was arrested for allegedly destroying and sinking a vessel.

He has been charged with the destruction of a vessel, making a false statement, and the sinking of a vessel in a navigable channel.

Those charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A sailor reported a partially submerged vessel, a 1987 25’ Bayliner, that was half a mile offshore in the area of Little Pond in Rochester. Once they went out to investigate, it was determined that nobody was on board but the propellers had been removed along with the boats plug. Additionally, all electronics were removed.

An investigation connected Vyacheslav S. Migitskiy, 33, to the vessel. He claimed that he had given an unknown person the boat two weeks prior to this incident. However, officials report surveillance video allegedly shows Migitskiy placed the vessel in the water with another boat he owned and towed it out to where it was found sinking.

The United States Coast Guard’s estimated loss in the search and rescue efforts is $14,194 and the cost recovery of the New York State Police rescue helicopter is $1,248.