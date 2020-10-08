Man arrested following Jamestown shooting

Jamestown Police say a man was shot twice Monday afternoon in the area of 834 Prendergast Avenue.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man is being charged with assault following a shooting Monday afternoon in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police responded to the area of 834 Prendergast Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of several shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man was taken to UPMC Jamestown in a private vehicle after being shot twice. Police say the man was later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Investigators say the victim was on the porch of the residence when an altercation occurred. During the altercation, Jorge Medina-Tirando, 27, allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired several rounds, shooting the victim twice.

Investigators later located Medina-Tirando at a residence on Euclid Avenue and recovered the gun from a wooded area near where the shooting took place.